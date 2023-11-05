Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 147,110 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 147,110 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Meta Platforms worth $940,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ META traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $314.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,764,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,723,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.49 and its 200 day moving average is $285.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

View Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,824 shares of company stock worth $21,131,844 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.