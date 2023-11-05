Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,024,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 6.34% of CarMax worth $839,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens cut their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $3.33 on Friday, hitting $66.97. 2,759,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.