Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Principal Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,932,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,149 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Prologis worth $1,463,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 193,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Prologis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 321,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

PLD stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,562,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.67. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

