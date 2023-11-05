Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Proto Labs updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.34 EPS.

Proto Labs Trading Up 30.4 %

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $826.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.13. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRLB. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,937,000 after purchasing an additional 121,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Proto Labs by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after buying an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Proto Labs by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after buying an additional 44,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Proto Labs by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 161,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Proto Labs by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 266,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

