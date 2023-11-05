Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.25

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares traded.

Providence Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.25. The stock has a market cap of £34.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Providence Resources Company Profile

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

