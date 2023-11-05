PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $82,650.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $82,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PubMatic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $12.15 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $630.20 million, a PE ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 1.02.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PubMatic had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $63.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.92 million. Research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PubMatic by 56.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 39.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

