QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 114,090 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 233,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 456.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.2% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 16,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.52. 10,670,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,179,018. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.16. The company has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

