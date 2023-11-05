Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,065 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in OneMain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in OneMain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

OneMain Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $38.24 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

