Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 17,138 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 437.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $54,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 4.4 %

SLG opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.17. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -42.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

