Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 2,773 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,263 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

