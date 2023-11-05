Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 37,907 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AppLovin by 109.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AppLovin by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 802.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 654.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $35,506.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $35,506.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,585,250 shares of company stock worth $946,944,090. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $17.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

