Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,112 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of RCL opened at $92.36 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,769.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

