Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 2,709 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 453.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $87.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

