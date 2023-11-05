Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.39. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $146.60 and a 52 week high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.43) to GBX 4,440 ($54.03) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

