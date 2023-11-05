Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ENI were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of ENI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of ENI by 3.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 28.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ENI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4862 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ENI’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

E has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

