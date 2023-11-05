Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after buying an additional 158,780 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PKG opened at $158.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.67. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $119.43 and a 52 week high of $159.18.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

