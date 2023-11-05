Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $147.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

