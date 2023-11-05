Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $874,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 77.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,687 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

