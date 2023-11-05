Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $992,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $218.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $252.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.12.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

