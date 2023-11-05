Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 11,119 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,190,000 after purchasing an additional 177,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.7 %

FE opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 195.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

