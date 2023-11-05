Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 1,562 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.9 %

RJF stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

