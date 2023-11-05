Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 1,587 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $230.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRSK

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.