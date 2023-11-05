Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 109.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $156.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

