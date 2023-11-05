Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $849,000 Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.
ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 6.7 %
ZI stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
