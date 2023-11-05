Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.3 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

