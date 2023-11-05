Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Trading 2.7% Higher

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 75,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 642,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.22.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rain Oncology news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 131,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $130,314.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,024,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,241.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Rain Oncology news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 74,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $72,567.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,815,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,698.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 131,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $130,314.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,024,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,241.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

