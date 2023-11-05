Raymond James Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $59.80 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 935.49, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

