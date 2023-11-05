Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,187 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for about 1.2% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.98% of Raymond James worth $214,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Raymond James by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $101.26. 884,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,890. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.67. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

