RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 869,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in RB Global were worth $52,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’day purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. O’day purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,911 shares of company stock valued at $412,150 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RB Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $68.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.11.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

