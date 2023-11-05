RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,967,000 after buying an additional 103,450 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,553,000 after buying an additional 153,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,855,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

