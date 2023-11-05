Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.03

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.03 and traded as low as $13.31. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 2,702,454 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBGLY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($93.70) to GBX 7,400 ($90.05) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,065.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.