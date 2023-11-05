Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.03

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.03 and traded as low as $13.31. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 2,702,454 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on RBGLY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($93.70) to GBX 7,400 ($90.05) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,065.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.