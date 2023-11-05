Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $46,823.95 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $46,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,416,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,083,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, October 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $58,463.30.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $64,771.65.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $74,278.60.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $79,165.35.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $198,313.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $5.91 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 520.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,703,000. Kinnevik AB publ increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,607 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,081 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

View Our Latest Report on RXRX

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.