Red Wave Investments LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.65. 15,995,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,339. The company has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.48.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

