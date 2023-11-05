Red Wave Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after acquiring an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $453.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.91.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

