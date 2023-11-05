Red Wave Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTIP traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $47.41. 1,406,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.