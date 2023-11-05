Red Wave Investments LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,125,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $442,083,000,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $344,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,638,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.09. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $94.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

