Red Wave Investments LLC Has $4.73 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,023 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after buying an additional 1,277,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,736,000 after buying an additional 1,128,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,689,000 after buying an additional 952,321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,053. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

