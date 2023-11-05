Red Wave Investments LLC Has $8.85 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $436.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,222,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,937. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $371.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.