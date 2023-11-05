Red Wave Investments LLC Invests $228,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. 9,469,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,214,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.