Red Wave Investments LLC Purchases 854 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $793,008,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,301,000 after acquiring an additional 719,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,675,000 after acquiring an additional 221,708 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.25. The stock had a trading volume of 190,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,238. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.78 and a one year high of $210.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.84 and a 200-day moving average of $198.16.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

