Red Wave Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

VB stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.37. The company had a trading volume of 925,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,314. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

