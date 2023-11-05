Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 11,991 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,225,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,050,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

