Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 4,650 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 708.1% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,612 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 53,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 24,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $588,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.76. 6,762,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,341. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

