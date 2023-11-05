Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 560 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.18. 11,890,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,689,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

