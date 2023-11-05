Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 780 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,867,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,690. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

