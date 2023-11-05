Regis (NYSE:RGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Regis Stock Performance

NYSE:RGS opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Regis has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regis will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis

About Regis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regis by 43.0% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Regis by 530.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 197,999 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Regis by 105.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Regis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regis by 24.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

