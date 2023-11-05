Regis (NYSE:RGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Regis Stock Performance
NYSE:RGS opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Regis has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.91.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regis will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis
About Regis
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Regis
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.