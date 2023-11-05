Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Position Raised by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for 1.8% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $320,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after acquiring an additional 509,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,018,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,177,000 after acquiring an additional 278,242 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.00. The stock had a trading volume of 817,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,683. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $157.69.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile



Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

