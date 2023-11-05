RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,953 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.04% of RenaissanceRe worth $99,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,842,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 340.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,821,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,714,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 167,109 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RenaissanceRe Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:RNR traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.08. 1,053,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $173.25 and a 52-week high of $227.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.
RenaissanceRe Company Profile
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.
