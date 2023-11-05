Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,097,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,291 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Resources Connection worth $32,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Resources Connection by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Resources Connection by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

RGP stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.14 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resources Connection has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

In related news, Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $36,725.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

