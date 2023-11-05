Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Position Trimmed by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,176 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of Restaurant Brands International worth $121,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,652 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,391,000 after buying an additional 191,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,702,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,004,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,811,000 after buying an additional 213,138 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.72.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.80. 3,536,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

